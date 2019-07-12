Google Keep Dark Theme now available!

Google Keep Dark Theme functionality rolls out to Android users all over the world!

In preparation for Google’s 10 iteration of Android, Android Q build (which will fully integrate a dark theme in the core of the OS), its developers are pushing Dark Theme to more Google apps.

The latest in the series after seeing it activated in Chrome browser for Android, Drive Calculator, Messanger and Google News, is Google Keep.

Althought the functionality is widely being rolled out by Google some might not see the feature in the Settings section of Google Keep. But you should give it a check if you’re a fan of Dark Themes / Dark Mode which way more mild on the eyes, and more importantly on the battery energie, especially on OLED-panel-equipped smartphones.

Google is even rolling a dark mode for its Keep web browser version, unfortunately for us at the time of writing this piece Dark Theme is not available in our web Google Keep version.