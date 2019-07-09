Pixel 4 XL has no notch, but it has a prominent forehead (3D images)

Pixel 4 XL design allegedly revealed in 3D renders

Fed up last month about all the social media speculation regarding its up and coming Pixel 4 smartphones, Google Inc decided to share an image with its fans from all over the world revealing Pixel 4‘s back design.

This week, @OnLeaks rendered 3D images of what he claims it is the Pixel 4 XL smartphone variant. In the video posted on YouTube, we see a similar back design without a physical finger print sensor, which lead us to believe that the biometric sensor is under 4 XL’s OLED display (or could it be embedded in Google signature Power button?).

The video confirms Google got rid of that hideous notch found on Pixel 3 XL, but although there is no notch in the fourth generation, Pixel 4 XL still has a prominent forehead and the bezels are not as thin as we’ve seen on some of the 2019 flagship smartphones.

For some reason Google’s engineers keep failing in delivering an ultra-thin 4 bezel design to its Pixel smartphone series, and it looks like 2019 wont be different.

Pixel 4 / Pixel 4 XL specifications:

According to all previous rumours both Pixel 4 smartphone will feature a OLED panel with in-display fingerprint sensors, Qualcomm is the manufacturer of choice when it comes to chipsets (Snapdragon 855), we expect Google to equip the fourth generation Pixel smartphones with at least 6GB of RAM considering that 2018 Pixel phones struggle in the performance department with only 4GB of RAM.

The dual camera is expected to blow the competition out of the water once more. Google is well-renowned for delivering best smartphone camera in terms of photo and video quality, in both day and night scenarios, and that with only one camera sensor. Pixel 4 series dual sensors is expected to enhance even more the quality of Google Pixels camera performance as of this year.

Google will likely launch Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL this fall (in mid-October, if not in November).