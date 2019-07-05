Asus to launch ROG Phone 2 later this month in partnership with Tencent

As it was rumoured a couple of weeks ago Asus is going to launch its second generation Republic of Gamers smartphone later this month. The confirmation comes from Asus itself.

At the end of this week the Taiwan based manufacturer published a teaser poster on the Chinese social network Weibo, which confirms July 23rd as the date of a ROG event. The poster does not mention the ROG Phone 2 name per say, but we are confident that Asus will announce it giving the fact that Tencent Games is involved in the event as well (the company behind PUBG and Arena of Valor mobile games).

The specifications of the device are pretty scarce at this point. All we know so far is that ROG Phone 2 will feature a 120Hz display that’s 30Hz up from the 90Hz display found in the first generation model.

Also, it is highly-likely ROG Phone 2 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset, between 8 and 12 GB of RAM and at least 128GB internal storage. We also expect stereo speakers and a plethora of gaming-oriented accessories for the phone.

The mobile eSports segment is getting more and more traction. In fact, most of the top gaming teams in the world today assembled their own teams / rosters to compete in mobile based esports tournaments: Hearthstone, Mobile Legends, Vainglory, Arena of Valor, PUBG, Fortnite, etc.

Are you excited about the up and coming ROG Phone 2?