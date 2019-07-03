Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event announced by Samsung

As it was rumoured earlier last month Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event will be taking place in the same location: Barclays Center, New York, where the South Korean tech giant introduced the Galaxy Note 9 in 2018.

Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event is schedule for August 7, and the novelty is a secondary phablet. Yes, Samsung is looking to announce two such handhelds with an S Pen this year under the Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note 10 (the standard model sequel to Note 9) and the Galaxy Note 10+ (plus variant) which is expected to embed a 5G modem.

Both Galaxy Note 10 phablets will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos 9820 chipset according to the market region.

Unlike Galaxy Note 9 horizontal dual main camera on the back, Galaxy Note 10 series will likely include a vertically aligned triple sensors setup just like Huawei’s P30 series.

Both phones will feature a brand new Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10+ support (6.3-inch in the standard model; 6.75-inch screen in the Note 10+ variant) with ultra-thin bezels and an in-display selfie camera as well as a UD fingerpint sensor.