Huawei’s Android Q update list gets larger with Mate 10 and Mate 20 series

While Huawei is still in an open conflict with the US government and the near future is uncertain, the Chinese mobile maker makes further promises to its ever-growing number of customers that they will be delivering Android Q software update to existing (already released phones).

In a public post via Twitter, Huawei’s Spanish division informed the customers about its Android Q update list which now has over 15 smartphone models including the more recent P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite.

The great news about their post is that the Spanish division has confirmed that the Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Porsche Design, Mate 20 RS Porsche Design, Mate 20 X and Mate 20 Lite will also be getting the software upgrade.

The rest of the list include the Mate 20 X (5G variant), Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20, P Smart Z, P Smart+ 2019, P Smart 2019, P20 Pro, P20.

