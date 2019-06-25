Huawei phones receive EMUI 9.1 update. Mate 20 series as of June 27 (schedule inside)

By
Scott Pardue
-
0
8

Huawei phones receive EMUI 9.1

Huawei is really listening to its customers and while they’ve already started pushing Emotion UI software update to some of the smartphones: Huawei P30 Pro, P30, Mate 20 Lite etc, there are still a lot of Huawei smartphone owners who are waiting for such an upgrade.

According to a source familiar with Huawei firmware update plans in Asia, the Chinese tech giant will start rolling out EMUI v9.1 to all Mate 20 series phones released in Asia-Pacific, as of June 27th (2 days from today).

Huawei phones receive EMUI 9.1 software update

June (27th):

July:

  • Huawei P20
  • Huawei P20 Pro
  • Huawei Mate 9
  • Huawei Mate 9 Pro
  • Huawei Y9 2019
  • Huawei Y6 2019
  • Huawei Y5 2019
  • Huawei Nova 3
  • Huawei Nova 3i
  • Huawei Nova 3e
  • Huawei Nova 4

August:

  • Huawei Mate 10
  • Huawei Mate 10 Pro
  • Huawei Mate 10 RS Porsche Design

(Mate 10 series might receive the update in July as well, but there are rumours saying the roll out will start in August).