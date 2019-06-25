Huawei phones receive EMUI 9.1 update. Mate 20 series as of June 27 (schedule inside)

Huawei is really listening to its customers and while they’ve already started pushing Emotion UI software update to some of the smartphones: Huawei P30 Pro, P30, Mate 20 Lite etc, there are still a lot of Huawei smartphone owners who are waiting for such an upgrade.

According to a source familiar with Huawei firmware update plans in Asia, the Chinese tech giant will start rolling out EMUI v9.1 to all Mate 20 series phones released in Asia-Pacific, as of June 27th (2 days from today).

Huawei phones receive EMUI 9.1 software update

June (27th):

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design

July:

Huawei P20

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei Mate 9

Huawei Mate 9 Pro

Huawei Y9 2019

Huawei Y6 2019

Huawei Y5 2019

Huawei Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei Nova 3e

Huawei Nova 4

August:

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 10 RS Porsche Design

(Mate 10 series might receive the update in July as well, but there are rumours saying the roll out will start in August).