Huawei phones receive EMUI 9.1 update. Mate 20 series as of June 27 (schedule inside)

Huawei is really listening to its customers and while they’ve already started pushing Emotion UI software update to some of the smartphones: Huawei P30 Pro, P30, Mate 20 Lite etc, there are still a lot of Huawei smartphone owners who are waiting for such an upgrade.
According to a source familiar with Huawei firmware update plans in Asia, the Chinese tech giant will start rolling out EMUI v9.1 to all Mate 20 series phones released in Asia-Pacific, as of June 27th (2 days from today).
Huawei phones receive EMUI 9.1 software update
June (27th):
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20 X
- Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design
July:
- Huawei P20
- Huawei P20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 9
- Huawei Mate 9 Pro
- Huawei Y9 2019
- Huawei Y6 2019
- Huawei Y5 2019
- Huawei Nova 3
- Huawei Nova 3i
- Huawei Nova 3e
- Huawei Nova 4
August:
- Huawei Mate 10
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- Huawei Mate 10 RS Porsche Design
(Mate 10 series might receive the update in July as well, but there are rumours saying the roll out will start in August).