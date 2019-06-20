Dr Mario World game is coming to Android in July

Nintendo has been teasing for a while the arrival of Dr Mario World on mobile devices, and now we have a date of release when this will happen.

The renowned Japanese gaming company will launch Dr Mario World on July 10th on both Android and iOS. The puzzle game will come in a new iteration optimized for mobile devices and it will be available for free to download and play it.

Dr Mario World will include levels where you can send or receive hearts from other players for extra stamina, or just battle online with them in versus mode.

The goal in Nintendo’s puzzle game is to eradicate viruses by matching same colour drug capsules. Basically, to align vertically or horizontally three objects of the same colour to clear them from Dr Mario World’s screen. You’ll also be able to rotate each capsule vertically or horizontally to match the viruses positions in order to eliminate the threat, and there are rainbow capsules to match multiple viruses.

With each level passed you’ll get less and less capsules to rotate. But you’ll get an option to purchase diamonds which one can turn after into items, purchase new doctors with unique skills instead of waiting for your stamina to restore.

Check the gameplay demo video below for more hints!

Also, you can pre-register for Dr Mario World at Google Play store.