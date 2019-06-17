Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro release date, specs and design (images)

Huawei is kept in high regards for the last few years by fans and tech analysts alike, and for good reasons. The Chinese mobile maker makes some of the best smartphones whether we are talking about low-budget phones, mid-range handsets or flagship devices such as Mate 20 Pro or the more recent P30 Pro.

Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro release date

As the summer as just started and there are at two and a half months until autumn, Huawei is hard at work with its Mate 30 series, which will likely include three models as previous Mate generations: Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite.

Usually, the Huawei Mate series get unveiled in mid-October, as both Mate 10 and Mate 20 series were announced on October 16 (2017 and 2018 respectively). But don’t be surprised to see the Lite model unveiled in September, during IFA.

Huawei Mate 30 hardware specs

The Mate 30 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch BOE OLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution and a faster UD fingerprint sensor. Inside Huawei will embed its latest HiSillicon chipset, the Kirin 985 with Balong 5000 5G modem, expect 4 or more GB of RAM, 128 GB internal storage or more (Huawei own NN external storage memory cards), a triple main camera at the back, and at least a 4,000 mAh battery.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro hardware specs

The Pro variant of the Mate 30 series is also expected to feature a BOE OLED display with Quad HD screen resolution, but the diagonal is set to 6.7 inches. This year Huawei might borrow Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Plus in-display selfie camera idea, except the dual camera will be positioned in the top left corner, not on the top right corner as is on S10 Plus (yes, it will deliver facial recognition and unlock functionality). Mate 30 Pro will also feature a faster, more reliable UD fingerprint sensor.

Inside the Mate 30 Pro is the same Kirin 985 chipset backed up by at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The battery capacity is going to be at least 4,200 mAh and there are rumours about Huawei including a 55W wall charger with fast charging technology in the box. The phone is also expected to receive improved reversed wireless charging.