Pixel 4 design revealed by Google itself after rumours

Well, this just happened after a couple of wild rumours were claiming to show Google’s upcoming Pixel 4 smartphone series.

Google took it upon itself to end the speculation and revealed the design of its Pixel 4 Black version, which should be officially announced four months from now (in mid-October 2019).

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait ’til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

The tweet posted by @madebygoogle account on twitter also says: “Wait ’til you see what it can do,” and it only reveals the back of the handset, no confirmation whether or not the front has an in-display selfie camera. However, Ben Geskin, a pretty reliable source has made the following concept render based on his sources.

Google’s Pixel is considered the best camera phone in the market to date thanks to its marvelous hardware and software. Now, imagine what Pixel 4’s camera can do with a dual or a triple sensor, if previous models performed amazing with one single 12MP sensor (Apple can call it quits, Google wins).

Aside from the dual camera on the back, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are said to feature an OLED display (likely with an in-display fingerprint sensor), Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB of RAM or more (hopefully, Google wont make the same mistake giving its 4GB RAM management on the previous Pixel generation) and it will run Android 10 Q stock version out of the box.