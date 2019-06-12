Google resumes Android 10 Q Beta 4 rollout after fixing bootloop issue

Google’s Android Developers have announced that they are resuming the rollout of Android 10 Q Beta 4 after it has fixed the bootloop issue that was affecting some users.

According to Android Developers Twitter account, all devices that are part of the Android Beta testing program will receive Android 10 Q Beta 4 build number QPP4.190502.019 (this includes even those who already have QPP4.190502.018 installed).

We’ve resolved the issue affecting some users when updating to Beta 4 and we’re resuming updates. All enrolled devices will receive a new Beta 4 update to QPP4.190502.019 (even those with Beta 4 QPP4.190502.018 installed). We’ve also updated downloadable images for developers. pic.twitter.com/7xxCemrfXa — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) June 11, 2019

Those who already managed to install the new Beta 4 build have confirmed that the problem has been solved!