Google resumes Android 10 Q Beta 4 rollout after fixing bootloop issue

By
Scott Pardue
-
0
6

Android 10 Q Beta 4

Google’s Android Developers have announced that they are resuming the rollout of Android 10 Q Beta 4 after it has fixed the bootloop issue that was affecting some users.

According to Android Developers Twitter account, all devices that are part of the Android Beta testing program will receive Android 10 Q Beta 4 build number QPP4.190502.019 (this includes even those who already have QPP4.190502.018 installed).

Those who already managed to install the new Beta 4 build have confirmed that the problem has been solved!