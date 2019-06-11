Pixel 4 XL shown off in alleged hands-on video (specs mentioned)

Pixel 4 XL might have been outed in a hands-on clip

Google is only a few months away from revealing its fourth generation of Pixel smartphones, devices running clean (stock) Android with a not so inspired design as of lately.

But the up and coming Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL design could finally give us what we want, a phone with slim bezels and no hideous notch.

A Twitter user published on Sunday, June 9, a hands-on video showing off a smartphone with dual selfie and dual main camera which he claims it is the Pixel 4 XL inside a transparent TPU cover.

During his “unboxing” presentation he also reveals some of the key specs of the alleged Pixel 4 XL phone.

According to Ashraf, Google’s Pixel 4 XL will feature a Quad HD screen resolution (probably OLED) display with thin bezels on the sides and at the top, but quite the chin at the bottom which is not on par with the Pixel 4 render we’ve seen leak earlier. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, he adds.

He also hints at a dual main camera at the back comprised of Sony’s IMX586 48MP sensor + 5MP sensor, and shows of the in-display dual selfie camera 32MP + 8MP sensors which is similar to the one we’ve seen in Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Plus smartphone.

Now, the source is very questionable, which is why we advise all of you to take this with a grain of salt until we get confirmation from a more reliable source that this is the real deal.

Would you fancy a Pixel 4 XL without a notch, but with a dual in-display selfie camera?