Waze receives Google Assistant support (hands-free voice commands)

The next time you hop in your car you might not be needing to touch your smartphone screen at all while using the navigation app Waze, because Google Inc has just announced that its Waze receives Google Assistant support, and thus more hands-on-the-wheel for te driver and more voice controlled commands inside the Waze app.

As of this week car drivers in the US will get more help in English from the virtual Assistant inside Waze application on Android phones. All a driver has to say is ‘Hey Google, report traffic’ or ‘Hey Google, avoid tolls’, and “many of our favourite Waze features, like reporting traffic, pinpointing a pothole or checking for alternate routes, can also be accessed simply by using our voice,” says Google.

This way the driver is always connected, well informed about the road ahead and it can minimize the distractions while driving, but also allow him to maintain his hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.