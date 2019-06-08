No more preinstalled Facebook apps on Huawei phones due to a ban. And why it is a good thing!?

Under the current presidential administration the USA seems like it is running its own economical war against Chinese brands, and Huawei is one of them.

The latest move on Huawei (US imposed trade / economical ban) comes from Facebook Inc.

At the end of this week the social network decided to suspend Huawei from pre-installing any Facebook owned mobile application (Facebook app, FB Messenger,Instagram, WhatsApp to name a few of the most popular) on any upcoming smartphones produced by the Chinese mobile maker.

According to Reuters the ban applies indefinitely to all future Huawei smartphone releases.

Why is this a good thing even it if sounds bad?

Well, for year users have been blaming smartphone makers and their partners for what we call today bloatware applications / bloatware games. Those apps and/or games pre-installed in the /system, the ones that you cannot uninstalled from your device unless you root your device to gain admin user level on your phone in order to be able to uninstall them.

So, the good thing about Facebook banning Huawei means less app cluttered smartphones, and the option for Huawei users to install whatever Facebook application they want whenever they want or need it.

I mean, who wouldn’t want a smartphone with a freshly installed Android OS that’s clean, without third-party pre-installed apps, as well as the freedom to install whatever we want from the Google Play store, whenever?

Sure, the US and Chinese governments have to reach an economical agreement by mid-August 2019, otherwise Huawei risks losing access to Google’s apps and services. And not only those, but also anything made or developed in the US (software or hardware) by american companies.

Underneath it all, it is about business, Donald Trump, the president of the US is a business man at core and what better why to negotiate if not by imposing bans on manufacturers from specific countries, in this case Chinese.