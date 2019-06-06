Toon Cup 2019 football game update brings new characters & much more!

In honor of the 8th edition of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 (tournament which kicks off tomorrow, June 7), Cartoon Network is celebrating the moment by bringing new characters to its Toon Cup 2019 football game (over 10 million installs on Android alone).

Debuted last year during FIFA World Cup 2018, Toon Cup football game has amassed over 20 million downloads world-wide.

“We were delighted to see the high level of engagement for ‘Toon Cup’ during the 2018 World Cup, and with these new features and functionalities, plus more languages and countries, we have even higher expectations for this year’s football fever,” says Marc Goodchild, head, digital content strategy and products, Cartoon Network.

The latest update of the Toon Cup 2019 will give players the option to pick from all the new characters for their teams including Kelsey (from Craig of the Creek), Raven (Teen Titans Go!), Blossom, Bubbles, Buttercup (PowerPuff Girls), Marceline and the Bubblegum Princess (Adventure Time) and Anais (The Amazing World of Gumball).

You’ll be able to unlock other characters, and there is a new referee at the center of the pitch as well! Also for the first time, Toon Cup allows advertising and sponsorship on the pitch, as well as in-between matches.

Cartoon Network’s own Toon Cup 2019 tournament starts tomorrow and will take place between June 7 and July 31 2019.

Cartoon Network is the number one cartoon television in the US and the UK, which is a division owned by WarnerMedia (entertainment and media company) renowned world-wide for premium content creation and distribution made by media people that work for brands such as HBO, Warner Bros, TNT, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies and many more.