Marvel’s Super War MOBA game in Beta stages (Mobile Legends competitor)

Marvel is working on a new game called Super War, and this time around is a MOBA game based on all of its super heroe and villain characters from the comics including the Avengers, X-men, Guardians of the Galaxy and characters from the Spider-Man universe.

“Unlike traditional MOBAs on mobile, MARVEL Super War is focused on fair combat and balanced gameplay. The MOBA staple unfair rune-like system has been given an overhaul and replaced with a completely open and free buff system, meaning that reputation and achievements can only be earned through skill and perseverance.”

Right now, Marvel’s Super War game is in closed beta stages, which means only some beta testers in Asia (Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and India) are able to give it a go. However, some clever users from Europe and the US managed to enroll in Marvel and NetEase’s beta test program through a VPN (using a proxy ip).

Marvel’s Super War MOBA gameplay is similar to what we’ve played in Mobile Legends, Vainglory and other 5 vs 5 MOBA games. But the best part of it, is that we get to play our childhood favourite super heroes such as: Thor, the Hulk, Storm, Vision, Star-Lord, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Groot, Rocket Racoon, Angel, QuickSilver, Jubilee and even Deadpool. As well as super villains such as Magneto, Ebony Maw, Proxima Midnight etc.