Free Galaxy S10 Disney Wallpapers (Download)

Free Galaxy S10 Disney Wallpapers

Back in late February (2019) Samsung Electronics announced its Galaxy S10 smartphone series, and with it came a new trend started on Reddit: eye-catching wallpapers created to blend the in-display selfie camera with the background.

The trend is so popular among Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone users (and not only) today that Samsung recognized the marketing potential and partnered with Disney to deliver more such custom-made wallpapers through its Galaxy Store.

All Disney (Pixar) original wallpapers are free to download at Galaxy Store (available for S10 and S10e variants only).

The 2019 partnership between Samsung and Disney follows on from Disney AR Emojis released in 2018, bringing fan-favourite characters like The Incredibles, Frozen and Zootopia to the home screens of Galaxy S10 smartphones.

Samsung is not stopping here, the company has plans to expand its wallpapers offering in the Galaxy Store by partnering with other big entertainment industry brands.