Moto Z4 announced! Lenovo has no clue how to make its Moto Z series succesful

Moto Z4 remains an unimpressive smartphone, as Lenovo has no clue how to make its Moto Z series succesful.

Once the talk of the town (during Google ownership era) the Moto X smartphone flagship series is slowly but surely turning into a failed experiment in the hands of Lenovo.

For those that don’t know or recall, the Moto X flagship series was rebranded into Moto Z series immediately after Lenovo purchased Motorola company from Google Inc. Not only that, but Lenovo also shifted its strategy of said series transforming it into a mid-range premium-looking smartphone series instead of letting it be a top-tier line.

Recently, Lenovo introduced its fourth generation of Moto Z, the Moto Z4, a device which can no longer compete with top-tier devices made by top competitors in the smartphone business such as Samsung, Huawei, Apple.

In fact, Lenovo’s Moto Z series is so mediocre nowadays that it cannot even compete with the likes of Oneplus, Xiaomi, Oppo or other Chinese manufacturers.

Although Moto Z4 retains the Moto Mods (somewhat modular accessories), the phone’s features are unimpressive at best. Moto Z4 feature a 6.4-inch OLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution and a waterdrop-like notch (19:9 aspect ratio), it packs Qualcomm’s mid-range series Snapdragon 675 chipset, only 4GB of RAM and 128GB ROM (internal storage)

Yes, it retains the 3.5mm headphones hack and it even has an in-display fingerprint biometric sensor like almost all 2019 OLED panel based smartphones, but performance wise the phone is not even a premium mid-range phone anymore, if we are to compare it to what Xiaomi, Honor and other brands are selling in 2019: mid-range phones with quality glass-made design with at least 6GB of RAM (even 8GB RAM), up to 256GB ROM, at least 4.000 mAh battery, and so on.

Sure, one can argue that the Moto Z4 is equipped with a 48MP Quad Bayer camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation. Sony’s IMX586 high-end camera sensor accompanied by Lenovo’s software Night Mode and OneVision based on A.I. technology to improve even further the quality of the images especially in low-light.

But comparing the large 6.4″ display and the 3,600 mAh battery inside the Moto Z4 (btw, it has fast charging TurboPower 15W technology) with other premium phones with a similar sized display and at least 4.200 mAh battery, Moto Z4 is far from being able to compete in the smartphone market this year.

Moto Z4 costs 500 US dollars, and for extra 200 US dollars you can get a 5G-ready Moto Mod (5g modem embedded in the Moto Mod accessory for future 5G connectivity).

So, 700 US Dollars (700 euros likely in Europe) for a mid-range phone that can’t compete with other premium mid-range phones of 2019 sounds a little to convincing at least for European customers.

Even the almost stock Android Pie experience is unlikely to convince people to spend 700 USD on Lenovo’s Moto Z4 handset.