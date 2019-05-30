Google’s Pixel 4 XL front design allegedly leaks again

The first images portraying an alleged Google Pixel 4 were not that believable at the time, but now that a new source reveals the same in-display dual selfie camera in the Google Pixel 4, we cannot ignore the possiblity anymore.

According to Skinomi (screen protector brand) Google’s Pixel 4 XL front could look as seen in the image above. The same desgin was spotted not too long ago in a patent image published by Slashleaks, as well as in a PhoneArena render image based on the Slashleaks post.

Google’s Pixel 4 series smartphones will not make it on to the market before October 2019, and we expect these brand new phones to feature a AMOLED display like Galaxy S10 handsets, with an in-display fingerprint sensors, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset inside, at least 4 (if not 6) GB of RAM giving the issues Pixel 3 had with its memory software management which made users feel like the phones do not have enough RAM to manage the daily routine (daily tasks).

Both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will run out of the box Android 10 Q build. As for pricing expect an increase of at least 50 to 100 US dollars / 50 to 100 Euros.

As always we recommend to take these images with a grain of salt as they might not reveal Google’s final product.