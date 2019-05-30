Google Maps Radar and Speed Limit warnings now available in over 40 countries

Google is slowly rolling out its Speed Limit and Radar warnings for Google Maps. The latest update brings these features to more than 40 countries around the world.

The new features of Google Maps are migrated from within critically acclaimed Waze traffic app (owned by Google since 2013).

Google Maps Radar and Speed Limit warnings now available

Radar-wise, Google Maps will notify drivers about both mobile and fixed radar locations in the following countries: Australia, Brazil, US, Canada, UK, India, Mexico, Russia, Japan, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Morocco, Namibia, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Tunisia, and Zimbabwe.

The radar and photo radar traps will appear as icons right on the virtual roads, while the Speed Limit signs are located in the bottom corner of Google Maps application.

If the new features don’t appear on the screen after updating Google Maps app in your area, chances are it might be because said features are considered illegal in your country.

The update is available on both Android and iOS app, but for now only Android users can report fixed photo radar and mobile radar locations.