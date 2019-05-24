Redmi 7A announced with 5.45″ notchless display & Snapdragon 439

Xiaomi’s secondary brand Redmi will be announcing new phones by the end of this month and one of them is the Redmi 7A, a low-specs but also low-budget Android powered device.

During next week’s Redmi event where we expect Redmi K20 to make its debut, Redmi 7A will also be introduced as the sequel to Redmi 6A.

Redmi 7A feature a 5.45-inch LCD notchless display with HD+ (720 x 1,440 px) screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.The new Redmi phone of the series relies on Qualcomm’s entry level Snapdragon 439 chipset, it comes in 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM or 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variants, both sporting a 4,000 mAh battery which should last you at least a couple of days.

Camera-wise, the 7A is equipped with a 13MP main camera with PDAF and Flash LED, while the selfie snapper has a modest 5MP sensor.

Redmi 7A retains the 3.5mm headphones jack if you are wondering, it comes with P2i anti-splashing coating technology, and it will run Android 9 Pie out of the box.

The phone’s availability and pricing will be announced during May 28 event next week.