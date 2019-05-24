Recently, Oneplus announced the Oneplus 7 Pro smartphone with all the bells and whistles, which the Chinese company advertises as sporting a great performing camera with a telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom.

Oneplus accused of falsely advertising Oneplus 7 Pro’s camera optical zoom capability

Now, the telephoto lens in question apparently is not fully capable of 3x optical zoom the way Oneplus advertises. According to a Reddit user and AndroidPolice, the lens’ zoom is closer to 2.2x optical zoom rather than 3x optical zoom as it is advertised by the mobile maker (see image below taken from its official website).