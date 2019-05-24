OnePlus 3 phones receive Android Pie update

Oneplus is starting to roll out Android Pie software update to its OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones.

It really is good to see that Oneplus is upgrading the firmware on its older flagship killers such as Oneplus 3, a phone which was released all the way back in the first half of 2016.

The Pie build update brings the latest Android Pie UI, gesture navigation, expanded accent color customizations and more.

Pie update improvements include:

Updated system to Android 9 Pie

Brand new UI for Android Pie

Updated Android security patch to 2019.4

New Do Not Disturb mode with adjustable settings

New Gaming mode 3.0

Added text notification mode

Added notification for 3rd party calls

Deep integration with Google Duo