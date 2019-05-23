Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro official with premium design, specs & great price

Huawei’s sub brand Honor that offers value for money to smartphone consumers all over the globe, but mainly in Asia and Europe, has just announced the Honor 20 smartphone series which includes the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and the Honor 20 Lite.

All three phones come featuring a beautifully crafted 3D curved glass design on all four sides with a 6.2″ LCD display with Full HD+ screen resolution. The first two of the Honor 20 series sport an in-display 32MP selfie camera, while the latter, the Lite variant sports a 32MP selfie camera embedded in a waterdrop like notch.

Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro run Android Pie with Emotion UI v9 on top of it, feature Honor’s GPU Turbo 3.0 software package for lag-free gameplay experience even in the most demanding 3D graphics games available in the Google Play store. The said performance and experience is given by Huawei’s in-house made Kirin 980 chipset kept cool by a graphene based cooling system which according to Honor representatives is 1.5x more efficient than the copper cooling systems found in other Android smartphones.

Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro also deliver virtualized 9.1 surround sound (no 3.5mm headphones jack though), a fingerprint sensor integrated on the right-hand side of the phone embedded in the Power button.

Honor 20 Pro

The Honor 20 Pro model packs a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging technology (up to 50% in 30 minutes), 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage + a micro SD card slot.

Honor 20 Pro features a quad pro-grade camera comprised of a 48MP Sony IMX 586 main sensor with f/1.4 aperture, 16MP secondary sensor for ultra-wide angles (117 degrees), 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optic zoom, 5x hybrid zoom and up to 30x digital zoom, the 4th sensor is a 2MP one for macros.

The main camera comes with optica and electronic image stabilisation. And thanks to its dual NPU (neural processing unit) + ISP, the camer through its AIS Super Night Mode is capable of shooting great photos even in lowest light possible through a process which combines several images into one high-quality shot.