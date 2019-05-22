Drive app receives Dark Mode update (Download APK)

Google is slowly but steadily rolling out a ‘Dark mode’ to its Android applications.

The most recent one is the Drive app which according to Reddit users is already pushing out in some parts of the world.

We’ve updated Google’s app to version 2.19.192.5.40 on many of our devices (update which is already available inside the Google Play store) however, the option to activate the Dark Mode is still not visible / available to us in the Settings section of Drive app.

Anyhow, if you’ve already updated your Drive app to the latest version and you don’t see the option to trigger the Dark Mode within the app, but you do want it, no worries! Because the APK is already available to manually install it on any Android device. All you have to do is make sure you’ve checked the ‘Unknown Sources’ to be able to side-load APK files with Dark Mode included.

Download Drive app APK