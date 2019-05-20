Redmi Note 7S is the latest budget friendly phone from Xiaomi

About every 2-3 months Xiaomi announces a brand new smartphone. This month is dedicated to its sub brand Redmi, which now has three smartphones under the Redmi Note 7 series with the introduction of Redmi Note 7S.

Redmi Note 7S is quite interesting considering the hardware configuration, its design language and most importantly its price tag.

Note 7S feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a water drop like notch at the top which houses a 13MP selfie camera. The screen is protected by a sheet of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5, and the phone is also coated wtih P2i water repellant technology.

Inside Redmi Note 7S is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 CPU, 3 or 4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB internal storage with a microSD card slot included. The new Redmi device offers a 4,000 mAh battery to last you up to two days of use, and it includes fast charging technology. The wall adapter inside the box is only a 10W charger, but the phone is capable of charging via Xiaomi’s 18W chargers sold separately.

The Redmi Note 7S runs MIUI 10 ROM based on Google’s Android 9 Pie build, it retains the 3.5mm headphones jack and also includes an IR blaster for universal remotes for TV and other appliances.

Xiaomi will start shipping the phone on May 23 in Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue and Red colours starting at about 160 US Dollars. The best equipped model will not sell for more than 190 US dollars, which is great news.