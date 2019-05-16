Oneplus brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr teases Oneplus 7 Pro

Robert Downey Jr, who recently ended his movie contract with Marvel Studios, signed a deal with Oneplus smartphone maker for promoting purposes.

As of this week, Oneplus brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr is endorsing the chinese brand and its smart devices. The first two markets where former Tony ‘IronMan’ Stark (Avengers team leader) will be promoting Oneplus is India and China.

The news was shared earlier this morning on Robert Downey Jr’s official Weibo account: “”Good to work with a technology brand I can vibe with,” accompanied by an image of him holding in hand the recently announced Oneplus 7 Pro.

“It’s cool to see a young brand disrupting the tech landscape. I was challenged to help them create an authentic campaign based on the tenets of quality and craftsmanship, and it’s already proving to be a great fit creatively. In checking out the upcoming ‘OnePlus 7 Pro’ the attention to detail coupled with innovative design was truly impressive,” said Robert Downey Jr.

According to sources Oneplus brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr will only promote the brand and its phones across the Asian continent. Up until this hour Downey hasn’t shared anything on his official Twitter, Instagram or Facebook page.

“We, at OnePlus believe in having a laser focus in everything we do and in doing whatever it takes to create an exceptional experience for our community. Working with Robert Downey Jr, we see that these ideologies are reflected in him as well, in his creativity and dedication. This synergy has us convinced that nobody could represent what we stand for better and we are delighted to welcome Robert Downey Jr into the OnePlus family.” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus.

Robert Downey Jr is not at his first endorsement of this kind (smartpone brand). Back in 2013 the actor promoted HTC, Taiwanese company that paid him 12 million dollar to promote its smartphones world-wide until 2015.