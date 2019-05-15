Motorola One Vision is an Android One smartphone with promising camera

Today, Lenovo announced a new phone under its Motorola One series — Motorola One Vision, which is an Android One device launched in partnership with Google (timely software updates and security patches for 2-3 years).

Motorola One Vision feature a 6.3-inch LTPS IPS display with 21:9 aspect ratio, Full HD+ screen resolution and an in-display 25MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Speaking of the camera, the main camera at the back packs impressive features including a 48MP Quad Pixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization and Night Shot mode. The secondary sensor is a 5MP for depth of field.

Inside Motorola One Vision we find Samsung’s Exynos 9609 chipset with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage (micro SD card slot included for up to extra 256GB of storage).

In addition, One Vision packs a 3,500 mAh battery with TurboCharge (15W) which promises more than a day of usage and up to 7 hours of talk time in only 15 minutes of charge.

Motorola One Vision is available as of tomorrow, May 16, in either Sapphire Blue or Bronze colour starting at 300 Euros. The first buyers will also receive a pair of Motorola Verve Earbuds (which separately cost €130).