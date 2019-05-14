Oneplus 7 Pro and Oneplus 7 go official with Snapdragon 855 (Fnatic eSports team)

At a press event held earlier today in London, Oneplus announced its latest and gratest to date smartphones: Oneplus 7 Pro and Oneplus 7. The Pro model will arrive in a 5G variant as well available through EE carrier in the UK.

Oneplus 7 Pro

The Oneplus 7 Pro is a premium phone ready to take on the likes of Galaxy S10 Plus and Huawei P30 Pro amongst other devices available this year. Equipped with a 6.67″ Fluid AMOLED display (pretty talll phone) with a brand new in-display fingerprint sensor. The Fluid AMOLED display comes without a notch or any cutouts for that matter, offers 90Hz refresh rate and Quad HD+ screen resolution.

Furthermore, Oneplus 7 Pro delivers stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio technology, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB ROM (UFS 3.0 internal storage), a 4,000 mAh with Warp Charge 30 (fast charging) and a 10-layered cooling system which will allow professional gaming sessions while it charges.

Speaking of professional gaming, the new flagship killer was developed in partnership with Fnatic team (feedback received by Oneplus from Fnatic pro gamers).

The phone delivers a triple main camera equipped with Sony’s 48MP IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture and OIS + EIS (optical and electronic image stabilization), 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 8MP telephoto sensor. The camera comes with Ultrashot technology (HDR+) which means it can handle shots in low-light conditions with ease.

The selfie pop-up camera delivers a 16MP sensor with EIS.

Oneplus 7

The standard flagship killer Oneplus 7 feature a slightly smaller 6.41 Optic AMOLED display this time (not Fluid) with 1080p+ screen resolution and a waterdrop like notch. It retains the Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB ROM (UFS 3.0), a 3,700 mAh battery with fast charging.

None of these phones in the Oneplus 7 series feature a 3.5mm headphones jack, there is no waterproof coating either, but they do deliver this gorgeous design with rounded edges and corners.

Both phones run Oxygen OS v9.5, and are available now for pre-order with shipping starting May 21st. You can order a Oneplus 7 Pro in Mirror Gray, Nebula Blue or Almond colour. Oneplus in Mirror Gray or Red colour later on.

Oneplus 7 Pro price start at 650 GBP for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM; 700 GBP for the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM; 800 GBP respectively for the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM.

Oneplus 7 price tag starts at 500 GBP in 6GB RAM + 128 GB ROM; 550 GBP for the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model.

Oneplus also announced the second generation wireless in-ear Oneplus Bullets headphones which cost 100 GBP.