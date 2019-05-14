Foldable ThinkPad X1 (laptop/tablet) uses 13.3″ OLED panel for screen & virtual keyboard

Well, the foldable displays are a thing of the present now, and Lenovo is among the first manufacturers to introduce it on a laptop / tablet.

That’s right, Lenovo is bringing to the market by mid 2020 a foldable 13.3″ tablet (4:3 aspect ratio) powered by Android OS, which when folded in half can be used as a laptop. The lower part of the screen acts as a virtual keyboard (on-screen keyboard) for the upper side of the OLED touch enabled panel.

Lenovo’s foldable Thinkpad X1 device features a 2K LG Display that folds inwards. It is also equipped with a Wacom stylus which the user can clip it on the side of the device like Apple’s Pencil on the Ipad Pro.

Unlike Lenovo’s Yoga Book which sports a bezel in the middle to separate the screens, this foldable Thinkpad X1 has no bezel, and thus making it possible to use it as a tablet whenever.

There are no further details regarding the hardware specifications of the foldable ThinkPad X1, nor pricing information at this time.

However, we are excited about it because it runs Android, and with Android 10 Q build the worlds most wide-spread mobile platform adds screen compatibility for foldable displays just in time for 2020.