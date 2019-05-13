Android Q Beta 3 build now available! Test it on more than 20 devices!

Google’s Android Q Beta program continues with its third iteration which is now available for download and install on more than 20 smartphones including all the Pixel smartphones.

Android Q Beta 3 build

Android Q Beta 3 is probably the last test build before Google will be unleashing the final version in late Summer of 2019.

So, if you want to test the third version of Android 10, you can already do that by downloading it and install it on almost three times as many devices as Google made its Android P beta available last year (the list of devices tripled) thanks to Project Treble:

Google Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel / Pixel XL

Asus ZenFone 5z

Essential Phone

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

LG G8 ThinQ

Nokia 8.1

Oneplus 6T

Oppo Reno

Realme 3 Pro

Sony Xperia XZ3

Tecno Spark 3 Pro

Vivo X27

Vivo NEX S

Vivo Nex A

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 3 5G

All the details for each specific device as well as links for download and guides you can find at Google’s Android Developer website.

Google’s Android 10 version mostly on privacy, security and the well-being of its users. But it also adds some new features, like Dark Mode as a native feature inside the OS; Live Caption – a feature that translates into text any videos locally on your Android device (not online/not in cloud) and in real-time (the great thing about it is that it doesn’t even need internet connection); Smart Reply is another bit of functionality the OS receives with Android Q Beta 3 build making it really fast and simple for the user to reply to texts.

And there are so many more features which you can read / find out about on Android Developers page.

To enroll yourself in Google’s Pixel beta program follow this link. If you’re already part of the beta program and you just want Android Q Beta 3 build images, this is where you’ll find them.

For even broader testing on supported devices, you can also get Android GSI images, and if you don’t have a device you can test on just download the latest emulator system images via the SDK Manager in Android Studio.

Our input is valuable to Android OS development, so please let Google Android developers know what you think. You can use their hotlist for filing platform issues (including privacy and behavior changes), app compatibility issues, and third-party SDK issues.

Enjoy!