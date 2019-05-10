Google Play Awards 2019 Winners Announced!

Yes, it is that time of the year when Google announces all the Best Android games and Android apps that made an impact in the Google Play store in the last year.

Google Play Awards 2019 Winners

And the winners are (in no particular order):

1. This year’s winner for the most beautiful game is Madfinger Games studio with its: Shadowgun Legends.

2. This year’s Best breakthrough game comes from FoxNext Games called Marvel Strike Force.

3. This year’s Best breakthrough Android application is Slowly, a networking / dating app that lets you connect with fellow writers, collect stamps and more.

4. The most inventive award goes to Tick Tock: A tale for two puzzle game developed by Other Tales Interactive.

5. The award for the Best social impact goes to Wisdo app developed by Wisdo Ltd. The caveat is that you have to be at least 17 years old to use it. Wisdo is merely a guide for life allowing to connect through sharing your life experiences with other people.

6. Envision AI wins the award for the Best Accessibility Experience. An app dedicated to those with visual impairment helping them to shop in supermarkets, use public transport, read menu cards in restaurants, recognise their friends, find their belongings and so much more, all on their own.

7. Canva application wins the award for Standout build for billions experience. The app unleashes the photo and video creator in all of us. Design made easy, and more importantly fun. It lets you create stunning designs using your pictures and videos.

8. Neverthink receives the award for the Best living room experience 2nd year in a row. The app is more of an aggregator for the best videos on YouTube that you havent discovered yet, videos hand-picked by Neverthink team.

9. And last but not the least Woebot app wins the award for the standout well-being app in the Google Plays tore. Woebot is your friendly self-care companion expert to help you think through situations, moods etc.

Enjoy!