Huawei P Smart Z – This should have been the Pixel 3A

While Google failed miserably to deliver with its Pixel 3a smartphones, Huawei manages to give to the people something that looks and feels premium on a budget, and it checks all the requirements of a 2019 smartphone including a full display without a notch or anu screen cutouts for that matter.

Huawei P Smart Z is a 280 Euros smartphone with a full 6.5-inch display and a pop-up selfie camera, mid-range processor and Android 9 Pie with Emotion UI v9.0 on top of it.

The brand new affordable device bares an uncanny resemblance to the Pixel 3a from the back with that two-tone colour and texture.

Inside Huawei P Smart Z is the Kirin 710F chipset backed up by 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage, and yes, there is a micro SD card slot as well (You hear, Google!?).

In addition, P Smart Z packs a 4,000 mAh (only 3,000 mAh on the standard more expensive Pixel 3a), a dual main camera at the back comprised of 16MP main sensor + 2MP depth sensor, along with a physical fingerprint sensor because the screen is LCD and cannot integrate an in-display sensor for finger scanning.