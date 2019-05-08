Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL announced with great camera, not so great price tag. Here is why!

During its keynote at Google I/O 2019 the search giant unveiled new hardware including the brand new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL mid-range smartphones which aim to offer Android stock experience, the same amazing smartphone camera performance Google delivers each year through its Pixel phones, a 3.5mm headphones jack (Yes, Google decided to bring it back), and a better price tag compared to Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL announced last fall.

Basically, for the price you get a lesser premium experience (made of plastic material instead of glass) and an outdated smartphone design with that large forehead and chin, as well as mid-range hardware: Snapdragon 670 CPU, a 3,000 / 3,700 mAh battery with fast charging (but no wireless charging), only 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage (no micro SD card slot either).

Why Pixel sales are plummeting?

The new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL feature an OLED display (5.6″ and 6″) with Full HD+ screen resolution (1,080 x 2,220 on the Pixel 3a; 1,080 x 2,160 on the XL variant), and Dragontrail protective glass sheet.

So, is the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL worth it?

Well, if you live in the United States for sure as you can buy it subsidized through local carriers and in US dollars nonetheless. But if you live in Europe where prices are converted into Euros, or worse into Pounds like in the UK (400 GBP / 470 GBP), you’ll start to consider other options for that price range unless you are an avid photographer or a Instagram hype beast looking for a pocketable great camera option that’s actually worth spending 400 to 600 euros.

Otherwise, there are other greater options with better battery, more RAM and internal storage. Sure the camera experience wont be as great as what Google delivers, but it costs either less or you get more for the same amount of money that you’d spend on a Pixel 3a phone.

And then there is this ugly wide chin and forehead that we can’t shake off in 2019. We get the forehead, but the chin which doesn’t even include a secondary stereo speaker in it. Why is it so wide? Why not a punch-whole design? Or a waterdrop like notch? Huawei, Samsung has a lot of other devices in this price range that look way better.

Oh, and we almost forgot, there is no water resistance either. But at least you get that colourful Power button signature to Pixel series.

And lets not forget that Google brought in almost all HTC’s engineers to join its Pixel teams, and yet all they could come up is this outdated look in mid 2019.

If you do decide to buy a Pixel 3a in Clearly White, Just Black or Purple-ish colour, make sure it is the XL variant. At least you get some extra battery for daily usage.