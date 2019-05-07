ZTE announces Axon 10 Pro with 5G technology and Snapdragon 855

The Chinese are well-known for their capability to replicate all sort of products and smartphones aren’t making an exception.

Most of the flagship phones coming from China this year sport a familiar look and feel. Huawei P30 Pro has it, Lenovo Z6 Pro has it too, and now the ZTE Axon 10 Pro delivers a somewhat similar design.

All share a quite similar design, and event in the hardware department things are quite similar.

ZTE equipped Axon 10 Pro with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset, it comes packing 6/8/12 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of ROM (F2FS internal storage with a new file system format that’s faster at writing and reading than the EXT4 format), and a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging as well.

In addition, ZTE Axon 10 Pro feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution and a waterdrop-like notch.

The camera design on the back is also similar as you would expect. The main camera is comprised of a main 48MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture and 3x optical zoom, a secondary 20MP sensor ultra-wide angles (125 degrees), and an 8MP sensor for depth of field.

The selfie camera at the front packs a 20MP sensor.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro and the 5G variant (which packs the same hardware except for the extra 5G modem) cost 475 US dollars, 620 US dollars respectively. The 4G variant is available as of today, May 7, in China.