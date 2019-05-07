Android Auto interface gets a huge overhaul. More info at a glance while driving

Android Auto platform for cars is available since March 2015, but its UI hasn’t changed much since launch, making it feel more than a little outdated in 2019, which is why Google has just revealed that it is starting to roll out a new version with an overhauled interface by mid-Summer.

With Google I/O 2019 opening its doors today, May 7, Android Auto update comes just in time to offer more to its users.

Android Auto’s new design is developed to help the driver simplify common tasks while driving, because the interface can show more useful information at a glance.

Below, in the photo gallery you can see the new Directions screen, new Apps Launcher screen, new Notifications panel, new incoming Call screen, as well as new Spotify app screen for music.