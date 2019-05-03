Asus confirms Zenfone 6 launch event for May 16. Location, tech specs & an image!

Last fall we’ve seen several hands-on images of a couple of alleged ZenFone 6 prototypes.

Since then months have passed, and Asus is now slowly starting to promote its smartphone series on social media.

At the end of this week Asus posted on its Twitter and Facebook accounts a teaser that shows an almost bezel-less Zenfone 6 smartphone without a notch or a in-display camera, which leads us to assume the up and coming flagship smartphone might sport a pop-up selfie camera or a sliding mechanism that could hide the selfie snapper behind the screen.

As for ZenFone 6 hardware specifications, the rumour has it it will feature a Full HD+ display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 is the chipset of choice, it will be equipped with 6GB of RAM (at least) and 128GB of internal storage.

In addition, it is rumoured to feature a dual main camera at the back with 48MP resolution, dual SIM slots, fast charging and dual stereo speakers (see image above). The phone will likely run Android 9 Pie with the latest iteration of Zen UI on top of it.

The launch event is schedule for May 16, in Valencia, Spain. Most likely it will be live streamed over the internet through Asus’ YouTube channel.