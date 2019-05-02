This is how Lenovo’s Moto Z4 will look like. Specs & pricing details!

As in previous years Lenovo is about a month away from unveiling its next generation flagship smartphone with modular design.

Moto Z4‘s overall design is similar to earlier Moto Z3, Moto Z2, Moto Z models except for one major improvement: the display covers most of the front, there are no thick bezels anywhere and the fingerprint sensor is most likely under the 6.4-inch OLED panel looking at the image (below) Evan Blass shared on his @evleaks Twitter account.

Because it will retain the modular design Moto Z4 is expected to sport backwards compatibility with all Moto Mods, meaning you’ll be able to upgrade from a previous Moto Z model to the 2019 flagship device and uses your old Moto Mods with it.

There is also a rumour about a Moto Mod 5G which should include a 5G modem because the Snapdragon 675 chipset rumoured to equip Moto Z5 has no such modem in it.

Moto Z4 to offer 6GB of RAM, a 3,600 mAh battery with TurboCharge (fast charging), a main 48MP camera and a 25MP selfie snapper.

Motorola’s upcoming phone will also retain the 3.5mm headphones jack, USB-C and a speaker weirdly positioned at the top of the device where the micro SD / nano SIM slot is.

When it will come out (likely early June), Moto Z4 price tag will set you back between 450 – 600 euros.