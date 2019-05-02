This is how Lenovo’s Moto Z4 will look like. Specs & pricing details!

As in previous years Lenovo is about a month away from unveiling its next generation flagship smartphone with modular design.

Moto Z4‘s overall design is similar to earlier Moto Z3, Moto Z2, Moto Z models except for one major improvement: the display covers most of the front, there are no thick bezels anywhere and the fingerprint sensor is most likely under the 6.4-inch OLED panel looking at the image (below) Evan Blass shared on his @evleaks Twitter account.

Moto Z4

Because it will retain the modular design Moto Z4 is expected to sport backwards compatibility with all Moto Mods, meaning you’ll be able to upgrade from a previous Moto Z model to the 2019 flagship device and uses your old Moto Mods with it.

There is also a rumour about a Moto Mod 5G which should include a 5G modem because the Snapdragon 675 chipset rumoured to equip Moto Z5 has no such modem in it.

Moto Z4 to offer 6GB of RAM, a 3,600 mAh battery with TurboCharge (fast charging), a main 48MP camera and a 25MP selfie snapper. 

Motorola’s upcoming phone will also retain the 3.5mm headphones jack, USB-C and a speaker weirdly positioned at the top of the device where the micro SD / nano SIM slot is.

When it will come out (likely early June), Moto Z4 price tag will set you back between 450 – 600 euros.

