Google Pixel 3a smartphones outed in all colours. Specs & pricing!

Next week Google Pixel 3a smartphones will go official during a keynote at Google I/O 2019, event which will be streamed live on YouTube for the whole world to see.

Although it was supposed to be a secret until next week’s keynote, Google Pixel 3a smartphones whole design, colours and hardware specification have been fully revealed by external sources.

As you can see in the images provided by Droid-Life the all new mid-range phones will retain Pixel series familiar look with its colourful signature Power button, but with a disappointing front due to its thick chin and forehead. Speaking of colour Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will come in Clearly White, Just Black and Not Purple colours.

As for Google Pixel 3a smartphones specs the rumours were true. Pixel 3a will arrive with a 5.6-inch display, Pixel 3a XL with a 6-inch display. Both will sport 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage (unlimited Google Photos storage), 12.2MP main camera with Night Sight and 8MP selfie camera.

Google Pixel 3a is equipped with a 3,000 mAh battery, the 3a XL with a 3,700 mAh, both promise fast charging: 7 hours of usage in 15 minutes of charging.

Active Edge sensors on both sides of these phones (HTC tech), a fingerprint reader on the back of both Pixel 3a phones and Android 9 Pie with 3 years of software updates and monthly security patches.

Google Pixel 3a smartphones pricing

Rumoured price tag hints at a starting cost of 400 US dollars for the standard model, 480 US dollars for the XL variant which is good for americans, but not that great for europeans where prices are in Euros / Pounds making the phones more expensive.