Google’s CFO Ruth Porat says fewer Pixel phones sold in Q1 2019 compared to Q1 2018

Google is gearing up for its annual developer conference — Google I/O 2019, and while the world is excited about it, and we are waiting impatiently for the company to unveil new hardware products including new Pixel 3a smartphones, the financial side of things isn’t that great especially with its phones business.

According to Google’s CFO Ruth Porat, who apparently admitted recently that its company sold fewer Pixel smartphones in Q1 2019 compared to Q1 of 2018, the sales problem of Google’s mobile phones business has its roots in “some of the recent pressures in the premium smartphone market”.

Cosidering that the prices of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones range between 800 and a little over 1.000 euros on the old continent (which is not exactly an incentive to rush into stores to buy them) and the fact that the overall design build is not that great giving the current trend, smartphone consumers went for better cheaper alternatives made by Chinese brands such as Oneplus, Huawei / Honor, Xiaomi, Lenovo / Motorola and others.

Besides, the competition in the high-end smartphone segment is so fierce today, over saturated even, that mobile makers have to figure out ways to stand out from the crowd.

Also the near future doesn’t look too well either, as Google is readying a couple of new Pixel 3a smartphones that also don’t fit into current trend. The new phones allegedly sport thick bezels although there is no notch, and the price tag is also way above the market average price tag for a mid-range handset in 2019.

With that in mind, Google’s mobile phones sales figures might plummet even further in the next 6 months, at least until Pixel 4 smartphones come out, hopefully with a fresh and trendy design this time.