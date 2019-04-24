OnePlus 7 Launch Event Confirmed for May 14

We’ve known for over a week now that Oneplus is going to announce its latest flagship killer (if we can call it that anymore giving the fact that each year its price tag is going up 50 Euros or more, and 2019 is no exception), OnePlus 7, on May 14th.

But now we have an official confirmation for May 14 date, as Oneplus sent out invites to its OnePlus 7 Launch Event.

The image on the invitation confirms the rumours saying that its edges will be curved. Furthermore, Oneplus 7 will come in two variants (a standard model and a 5G version), both featuring a full screen AMOLED panel. There is no notch, no cutout in the display. And pull this off, Oneplus will be introducing a periscope-like selfie camera which will pop out of the top of the handset.

The main camera at the back will be comprised of three sensors including the 48MP main sensor. 16MP secondary ultra-wide angle sensor + an 8MP telephoto sensor.

In addition, expect a premium device equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, at least 8GB of RAM and Android Pie based Oxygen OS.

As for pricing and availability, Oneplus 7 will likely go on sale the same day of the announcement (may 14), at 600 or 650 euros.