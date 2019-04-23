Lenovo Z6 Pro now official with quadruple main camera

After months of rumours and speculation Lenovo has finally took the wraps off of its 2019 flagship smartphone, the Lenovo Z6 Pro, and it looks like a clone of Huawei’s P30 & P30 Pro smartphones.

Lenovo Z6 Pro feature a 6.4-inc Super AMOLED display with narrow bezels and a waterdrop-like notch which houses a 32MP selfie camera.

The brand new premium phone is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855, it comes in 6 / 8 / 12 GB of RAM and with 128 or 512 GB internal storage.

The main feature is the quadruple main camera at the back of the phone. The 48MP main sensor has f/1.8 aperture, the secondary 16MP is for ultra-wide angle shots, there is an 8MP telephoto sensor and separately a 2MP for video enhancements or whatever.

Lenovo Z6 Pro is equipped with a whopping 4,000 mAh battery that has fast charging capability and a 27W charger. The phon runs Android Pie with ZUI v11 on top of it.

As for pricing and availability, Lenovo says it will begin shipping the handset as of April 29 (in China), starting at 390 Euros. The 512GB model will however set you back about 640 Euros, which is not bad for a flagship device with 12GB RAM and half a TB internal storage in 2019 considering that most premium handsets today jump over 1.300 Euros.