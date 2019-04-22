How to recover deleted files from your Android device

Our smartphones today are very important to us because in them we store on-the-go not only contacts, but also memories (private photos, videos with our loved ones) and also files (maybe important documents). In a couple of words: valuable data!

Google is offering all sort of back up methods for our files / data, but sometimes we forget to turn on the sync with its servers, or we just don’t want to store private data in the cloud, and that’s how we expose ourselves to the risk of losing important information / files from our Android devices.

How? Well, you might have a bad day and delete the files yourself by mistake, or you let one of your family members (children) play with your phone, and then you find out that your contacts or files got deleted (it happened to me a couple of times in the past, and I didn’t had back then a way to recover my pictures).

Nowadays, we have data recovery software such as EaseUS MobiSaver for Android, which will help you to retrieve just about anything deleted from your phone’s internal memory. And I am talking anything, like deleted text messages, contacts, photos, videos, audio files, even documents. The data recovery for android software can recover anything deleted.

All the above files if deleted, can easily be restored with EaseUS MobiSaver for Android software.

EaseUS says that it can recover deleted files from various scenarios: accidental deletion, virus attack, device failure, rooting.

In order to recover your valuable data you’ll have to follow three steps: