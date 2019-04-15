Oneplus 7 and Oneplus 7 Pro to debut May 14

Oneplus is hard at work prepping its 2019 flagship killler launch event, which according to a pretty credible source it will be taking place May 14.

Oneplus 7 and Oneplus 7 Pro

Unlike past announcements, this year Oneplus is rumoured to launch not one but two smartphones at once: Oneplus 7 and Oneplus 7 Pro.

According to sources this is how the phone will look like: a full edge to edge display, no notch, and a periscope selfie camera which will pop-out of the top of the handsets.

Both phones will likely feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and the Snapdragon 855. The difference between the two is the 5G modem in the Pro model.

Oneplus 7 and Oneplus 7 Pro will sport 8GB of RAM and a triple main camera at the back comprised of a 48MP main sensor, 16MP secondary sensor and an 8MP sensor (probably for depth of field).

Price wise. the cost will remain the same as Oneplus 6 and 6T, with a slight increase of Oneplus 7 Pro due to its 5G technology.