Three carrier to sell Huawei Mate X starting this Summer

Three carrier in the UK has confirmed that it will offer Huawei’s first foldable smartphone, the Mate X, starting with the second half of this year (during summertime).

Three carrier to sell Huawei Mate X

The exact date has not been made public by the carrier nor any of its offers, but the phone’s price tag will be about £2000 without a monthly plan.

Huawei Mate X is the first foldable phone with a flexible display, which will allow the owner to use it in either phone (folded) or in a tablet experience mode when unfolded. The phone will also carry a 5G modem through Huawei’s Kirin 980 chipset, but for that Three has to step up its game and provide the necessary network infrastructure and technology for such mobile wireless speeds, which the carrier company is currently working on.

Fancy a foldable gadget like the Mate X, in 2019?