Honor 20 Lite to debute alongisde Honor 20 & Honor 20 Pro on April 17

Huawei’s secondary brand Honor might introduce three new smartphones on April 17th according to a post shared by the brand on a well-known social network in China.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20 Lite are the names of the new up and coming phones. The latter of the tree has just leaked in press images showing a somewhat similar design to recently announced Huawei P30 Lite and Nova 4e.

Honor 20 Lite smartphone will feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop-like notch in which there is a 32MP selfies snapper embedded. Speaking of camera sensors, its main camera at the back is a triple camera comprised of a 24MP main sensor, 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP sensor for depth of field.

The new Honor device is said to come equipped with Huawei’s mid-range Kirin 710 chipset, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage (with a micro SD card slot included). There is also a 3.5mm headphones jack, but no USB-C port, only a micro USB port. Still it packs a 3,400 mAh battery with fast charging technology.

Honor’s new budget phone runs Android Pie and has Emotion UI v9 on top of it.

Honor 20 Lite will come in Black and Aurora Blue colours measuring 7.95mm in thickness and weighs 164 grams according to the source that released the press images with the handset.

As for pricing, the same source says it will cost about 280 Euros in Europe.