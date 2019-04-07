YouTube App Picture in Picture feature starts rolling globally

For years we’re able to play YouTube videos in Chrome browser tab without a sweat while switching to other tabs or to other window or app entirely on laptops and PC, but for marketing reasons the YouTube application will not allow Android users to leave a YouTube video running in the background.

The feature became available only to premium YouTube users and only in the US for the last 2-3 years, but with YouTube original content (paid) being side tracked, it appears Google is rethinking its strategy concerning YouTube platform, hence the multiple reports of YouTube app Picture in Picture feature making its way into users YouTube application living in other parts of the world (Italy, Europe).

It has been a long time coming but the YouTube app Picture in Picture feature is finally rolling globally.

If this is a feature you are interested in, you might want to check YouTube app’s Settings > General, to see if the Picture-in-Picture option is there for you. If not, then you’ll have to wait until Google rolls it out in your area.