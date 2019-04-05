Grim Soul Survival, a dark role-playing fantasy for Android devices

You might be familiar with this type of post apocalyptic survival gameplay as there are more than a dozen of such Android games available for download in the Google Play store.

From the creators of Last Day on Earth, Kefir!, comes the story of Grim Soul Survival taking place in a once prosperous imperial province whose inhabitants have turned into haunting dark spirits due to ‘Grey Decay’ spreading fear and darkness throughout the land. It is a dangerous place to live in, which is why the goal of the game is to try to survive for as long as you can by collecting resources (all sort of materials, weapons, food, tools etc) to build shelters and defend yourself from the dangers lurking in the shadows (zombie knights, wild animals and all sort of monsters).

As the developers describe it: “Life in the Plaguelands is a constant battle not only with hunger and thirst but with hordes of undead and cursed beasts. Conquer nature and fight in this action RPG for real heroes.”