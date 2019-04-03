Download Huawei P30 Wallpapers & Themes (P30 Pro’s too)

About two weeks ago Huawei introduced its latest and greatest Android powered flagship phones, the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, which are replacing in 2019 the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro flagships from 2018.

We already have the Huawei P30 Pro in for the usual review, and while you wait for our article to go up, we thought that you might like to downoad and enjoy some of the goodies the P30 smartphones come with, like the wallpapers and the new EMUI 9 themes.

While the wallpapers can be used on any Android smartphone, the themes will only work on Huawei / Honor devices with Emotion UI v9 on them.

After you downloaded the themes zip, you need to place the .hwt file in the /Themes folder (you can create one if it doesnt exist), and then run the built-in Themes app, all the new themese from the zip file should appear in the app.

Download Huawei P30 Wallpapers here.

Download Huawei P30 Themes here.