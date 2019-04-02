Nokia X71 revealed as the first Nokia phone with an in-display selfie camera

HMD Global introduced today a brand new smartphone in Asia dubbed Nokia X71. But this time around they did it outside China, in Taiwan, and alongside Nokia 9 Pureview.

Nokia X71 feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with an in-display selfie camera and 19.3:9 aspect ratio. And before you ask, no, the fingerprint sensor is not in the display. It is a physical biometric sensor placed on the back of the phone.

HMD’s brand new mid-range device is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor backed up by 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage (micro SD card slot included).

The new Nokia handset delivers a 3.5mm headphones jack, it packs a 3,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging brick in the box, and a triple main camera at the back with Carl Zeiss lenses. There is a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 5MP sensor for depth of field for that bokeh effect.

Launched in partnership with Google under its Android One project, Nokia X71 runs stock Android Pie, and it will receive monthly software and security updates for the following 2-3 years.

Nokia X71 costs about 350 euros in Taiwan, and it will hit the shelves in April 30. Globally it will be available under Nokia 8.1 Plus commercial name.