Huawei P30 Lite announced with triple camera & very thin bezels

As in previous years, Huawei decided not to mention in the press event its 3rd variant in the Huawei P30 smartphone series. Instead Huawei introduced the Huawei P30 Lite today online, but in a very subtle manner.

Huawei P30 Lite is the first phone in the Lite series to feature a triple camera on its back, and it is looking great with those ultra-thin bezels considering its price tag. Judging from the success Huawei had last year with its P20 Lite, P30 Lite will likely be a hit in 2019 as well.

Hardware-wise P30 lite features a 6.15-inch LCD display with Full HD+ (2,312 x 1,080 px) screen resolution. Yes, the resolution is a bit weird and so is the aspect ratio (somewhere between 19:9 and 19,5:9) due to its almost circular notch which houses the 32MP selfie camera. There is no in-display fingerprint sensor, but you get a physical one on the back.

Inside P30 Lite we find Huawei’s mid-range Kirin 710 chipset backed up by 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The phone is equipped with a 3,340 mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge technology through a USB-C port.

The main camera features a 24MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP sensor for depth of field.

Huawei P30 Lite is already available on pre-order in some parts of the world starting at 285 Euros. The phone will be available in that gorgeous Twilight gradient hue and/or in Black colour.

According to Huawei Canada’s official page, those that place a pre-order will also receive for free a Huawei Band 3 Pro fitness tracker to pair it with P30 Lite.